A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, for Lynn Barker Mack, 68, of Southside, who passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Reverend Jack Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Williams-Southside Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Lynn worked several years as a funeral director at Crestwood Funeral Home and later with Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory, where she retired. Through the years, she helped countless families through a very difficult time with compassion and kindness. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who cared deeply for her family. Lynn will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Ester Barker; brother, Billy Joe Barker; former husband and longtime friend, Johnny Mack.
She is survived by her children, Brian (Dana) Mack and David Mack; granddaughter, Isabella Chandler; brothers, Paul Barker and Albert Barker; sister-in-law, Rene Henry; niece, Maria Barker; nephew, Paul "PeeWee" Barker.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Maria Barker for her care and kindness during Lynn's illness.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:30 today at the funeral home.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
