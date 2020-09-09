A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, for Lynn Barker Mack, 68, of Southside, who passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Reverend Jack Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Williams-Southside Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Lynn worked several years as a funeral director at Crestwood Funeral Home and later with Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory, where she retired. Through the years, she helped countless families through a very difficult time with compassion and kindness. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who cared deeply for her family. Lynn will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Ester Barker; brother, Billy Joe Barker; former husband and longtime friend, Johnny Mack.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Dana) Mack and David Mack; granddaughter, Isabella Chandler; brothers, Paul Barker and Albert Barker; sister-in-law, Rene Henry; niece, Maria Barker; nephew, Paul "PeeWee" Barker.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Special thanks to Maria Barker for her care and kindness during Lynn's illness.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:30 today at the funeral home.

