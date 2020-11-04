Lynn Rayford Milam
Gadsden - Lynn Rayford Milam, 84, of Gadsden passed away November 2, 2020. A private service will be held. Ray was a life-long resident of Gadsden and worked at Allis-Chalmers and Goodyear until his retirement. He never met a stranger and always enjoyed meeting new people. He could fix most anything and especially enjoyed working on clocks.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Addie Milam; Grandson, Noah Frasier; and Great-Grandson, Forrest Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Doris Milam; Daughter, Tanya (Rickey) Frasier; Son, Jonathon (Jana) Milam; Granddaughters, Julie (Matt) Johnson, and Alaina Milam; Grandson, Cooper Milam; and three Great-Grandchildren, Darcie, Frasier, and Finn Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing