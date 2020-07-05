1/1
Mable Head Herring
1923 - 2020
A funeral service for the immediate family and close friends for Mrs. Mable Herring, 97, who died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Williams Southside Chapel. Brother John Dickinson and Seth Harbison will officiate. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Mable Head Herring was born on March 7, 1923, in Crenshaw County, Alabama. As a young girl, she enjoyed playing sports, especially basketball. On April 27, 1940, she married William Roy Herring. They were married for over 67 years and had four beautiful daughters. She served faithfully for over 30 years as a pastor's wife in churches across Alabama and North Florida with her husband. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, skilled seamstress and wonderful cook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. William Roy Herring; father, Earl Head; mother, Nettie Head; stepmother, Frances Head; siblings, Cecil Head, Tommy Head, Hobson Head and Opal Dixon; grandsons, Willis Parish and Jared Harbison.
She is survived by her siblings, Jean Osborne, Earline Johnson and Julius Head; children, Gwyn Gunter, Bettina Reaves, Cindy (Paul) Harbison and Sheree (Kenny) Watts; grandchildren, Will (Marty) Doty, Victoria Gunter, Timothy (Hayley) Gunter, Matthew Phillips, Brent Reaves, Seth (Brittany) Harbison, Micah (Brandi) Harbison, Michanne (Leo) Baltz, Casey (Marc) Green; and 11 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Paul Harbison, Adem Gunter, Seth Harbison, Micah Harbison, Brent Reaves, Leo Baltz, Marc Green and Matthew Phillips.
Honorary pallbearers are Timothy Gunter, Kenny Watts and William Doty.
Special thanks to Southern Care Hospice.
The visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday for the immediate family and close friends at Williams Southside Funeral Home.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
JUL
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Williams Southside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
July 3, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rhonda Kelley
