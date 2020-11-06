1/
Mable J. Grier McFarlin
Mable J. Grier McFarlin
Gadsden - Mable J. Grier McFarlin, 84, of Gadsden, passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020, in Rainbow City, Alabama. Ms. McFarlin will be available for viewing on Friday, November 6, from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home in Roanoke. "A Celebration At Graveside" will be held Saturday, November 7, at 12:00 noon at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church, 150 Banks Road, Roanoke, AL 36274. Reverend David LaShore, Eulogist. (Please note that social distancing and face-covering madate will be in effect). Services for Ms. McFarlin are being provided by Clark Memorial Funeral Service, 252 LaFayette Highway, Roanoke, AL 36274; ww.clarkmemorial.biz.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
