Celebration of life service for Mr. MacArther "Mac" Floyd, 78, of Glencoe, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Floyd passed away on Aug. 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Grace Floyd; special companion, Martha Maxwell.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Brandon (DJ) Floyd and Jason (Cammy) Floyd; grandchildren, Hallie (Nick) Bonner, Alyssa Floyd, and Emma Grace Floyd; brother, Billy Wayne (Bobbie) Floyd; special children, Rickey, Kathy, Fay, Shirley, Diane, and Donna; 12 special grandchildren; 13 special great-grandchildren.
Mac was of the Baptist faith. He loved the racetrack, fishing, and washing and waxing his cars. He was self employed in the construction industry most of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
