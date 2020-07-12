Funeral services for Mackenzie Paul Parris, J.D., will be Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Cathedral of Praise Church of God in Gadsden, Alabama. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Mackenzie Paul Parris, lovingly known as Paul, entered into Heaven on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 63 years of age enrobed in the beautiful grace of God and his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. Rev. Mike Cleckler and Rev. Gary Taylor will be officiating.

Paul was a native of Calhoun County, Alabama, but the impact of his love for others is known throughout the state. He was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and Birmingham School of Law. He has been a successful practicing attorney in Gadsden, Alabama, for over 30 years. He was a loving husband, a wonderful Daddy, a true friend, and a Godly man.

He married Tammy Watkins Parris, his high school sweetheart, in 1983. Together they devoted their life to establishing a spiritual foundation for their family, serving others, and being stout pillars of their community.

He is survived by his children: Tyler (Julia) Parris, M.D., and Tori (Matt) Parris Stigile. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Evelyn Parris, his sweet "Sugar Bump."

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Sally Parris; mother-in-law, Christine Watkins; brother, David Parris; niece, Lesa Parris; and nephew, Christopher Watkins.

Over the past few months, Paul has battled Pancreatic Cancer with fierce bravery and the utmost grace. The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to Michael Naughton, M.D., J.D., for his tremendous kindness and friendship.

If you wish to honor Paul, glorify God in all you do; inspire others with your kind smile and sweet laugh; be calm and strong; eat a Klondike bar daily; swim every summer afternoon; get a dog (and then another dog); fish the creeks; keep your fields ready; and be a genuine, dependable friend.

If desired, you may make a donation in his memory to Cathedral of Praise or Big Oak Ranch.

