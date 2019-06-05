|
|
Mrs. Madron Baldwin, age 79, of Attalla, passed away peacefully at home on the evening of May 29, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Michael New will officiate.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory announcing.
Madron was a lifelong member of Siberton Methodist Church and a graduate of Gadsden State, having received her associate's degree in Medical Lab Technology. A witty, quiet and creative spirit, Madron enjoyed spending time sewing and painting. She loved her two girls and her grandchildren and will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Baldwin was preceded in death by her parents; and by her two brothers, Tim Stanfield and Ronnie Stanfield.
She leaves behind loving husband of almost 63 years, Billy J. Baldwin; daughters, Jackie (Ken) McMahan and Jennifer Bolin; grandchildren, Jared (Bekah) McMahan and Erin McMahan; sisters-in-law, Betty and Mary Stanfield, Sandra Baldwin and Kathy Garrard; brother-in-law, David (Lucy) Baldwin; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special thanks are extended to the nurses, doctors and staff of Kindred Hospice, especially Hannah, Joy, Nicole and Nicole D.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice Foundation, 3350 Riverwood Parkway SE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30339.
In the event of inclement weather, committal rites will be rendered at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 5, 2019