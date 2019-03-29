|
|
Memorial service for Mae Helen Pearson, 82, of Attalla, who died March 25, 2019, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She was a native of Jasper.
She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter, Wanda Faye Jelks; grandchildren, Demetrius Jelks Sr., Eric Jelks and Scottie Ruffin; 17 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; stepson, Anthony Leach (Kim), Decatur; sister, Evon Johnson (Charlie Jr.); special cousin, Dorothy King; a host of devoted friends and relatives.
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service is in charge, "Competent service you have come to know and trust."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 29, 2019