Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Helen Pearson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mae Helen Pearson Obituary
Memorial service for Mae Helen Pearson, 82, of Attalla, who died March 25, 2019, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She was a native of Jasper.
She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter, Wanda Faye Jelks; grandchildren, Demetrius Jelks Sr., Eric Jelks and Scottie Ruffin; 17 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; stepson, Anthony Leach (Kim), Decatur; sister, Evon Johnson (Charlie Jr.); special cousin, Dorothy King; a host of devoted friends and relatives.
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service is in charge, "Competent service you have come to know and trust."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now