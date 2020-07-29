1/
Malik R. Bothwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Malik's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malik R. Bothwell, 23, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his mother, Monica Bothwell; cousin, McKenzie Bothwell; grandparents, Harry James Bothwell, Walter (Deborah) Adams; aunts, Vonda Bothwell, Aleatha Bothwell, Sheneka Bothwell and Jalissa Bothwell; uncles, Demetri (Dominique) Bothwell and Sedrick Adams.
Graveside Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the Ashville Cemetery with Bishop Terry A. Jones officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Gadsden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved