Malik R. Bothwell, 23, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his mother, Monica Bothwell; cousin, McKenzie Bothwell; grandparents, Harry James Bothwell, Walter (Deborah) Adams; aunts, Vonda Bothwell, Aleatha Bothwell, Sheneka Bothwell and Jalissa Bothwell; uncles, Demetri (Dominique) Bothwell and Sedrick Adams.

Graveside Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the Ashville Cemetery with Bishop Terry A. Jones officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

