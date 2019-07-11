Home

Albertville Memorial Chapel
5011 U.S. Highhway 431 South
Albertville, AL 35950
(256) 878-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Albertville Memorial Chapel
5011 U.S. Highhway 431 South
Albertville, AL 35950
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Mamie Holcomb Obituary
Mamie Ruth Thomas Holcomb, 87, of Fort Payne, formerly from Sand Mountain, joined her loved ones in Heaven on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Rejeana (Bryan) Hansard, Vicki (Jimmy) Cargile and Talese (Billy) Berry; grandchildren, Dustin (Jessica) Brooks, Kensey (James) Wheat, Maci and Will Cargile, and Cooper and Cash Berry; great-grandchildren, Brooks Wheat and Nola and Van Brooks; brother-in-law, Dwight (Jeri) Holcomb; sister-in-law, Millie Stevens; special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mamie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William Eugene Holcomb; her son, Charles Kenny Holcomb; her parents, S. D. and Bessie Leeth Thomas; brothers, U.L. "Red" (Micky) Thomas and Gerald (Sue) Thomas.
One of Mamie's favorite Bible verses was Proverbs 15:13, "A merry heart maketh a cheerful countenance," and she lived with a merry heart. She was a loving and devoted wife, business partner, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She loved freely and was loved in return. She enjoyed giving to others and was always putting others' needs before her own.
Her family expresses their sincere gratitude to the health care professionals who so willingly provided care and comfort for her: Dr. Evan Johnson, Kathy Vaughn, Dale Johnson, and the staffs of Serenity Place, Wills Creek Village, Amedisys Home Health, Marshall Medical South and DeKalb Regional.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Holcomb's wishes were to have donations given to the Mt. Zion youth group.
Her Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. David Cofield will be officiating. Visitation will be 5:30 until 8 Thursday at the funeral home.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 11, 2019
