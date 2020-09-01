1934 – 2020
Mrs. Manjulaben Babubhai Patel, 85, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Babubhai Patel.
She is survived by her three sons, Dr. Ghanshyam Patel (Nanda) of Gadsden, Mr. Naren Patel (Ragi) of Atlanta, and Mr. Dilip Patel (Jyotsna) of Tampa; her six grandchildren, Dr. Vishal Patel (Raakhee), Dr. Ajanta Patel (Tejus), Dr. Vijal Patel (Raisa), Dr. Anuj Patel (Ashley), Dr. Delaura Patel (Nirav), and Dr. Aakash Patel (Pooja); and extended family and friends.
Manjuba was born November 28, 1934, in Uganda. She lived a happy life in London, England; Tampa, Florida; and 11 years in Gadsden, Alabama.
Beloved Manjuba passed away at Gadsden Health and Rehabilitation.
The family extends sincere gratitude to the staff at Gadsden Health and Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Perry, Shirley Handford and all her caretakers.
A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 2 at Morgan Funeral Home in consideration for the health and safety of our friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Humane Society or your favorite charity
.
Om Shanti.