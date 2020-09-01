1/
Manjulaben Babubhai Patel
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manjulaben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1934 – 2020
Mrs. Manjulaben Babubhai Patel, 85, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Babubhai Patel.
She is survived by her three sons, Dr. Ghanshyam Patel (Nanda) of Gadsden, Mr. Naren Patel (Ragi) of Atlanta, and Mr. Dilip Patel (Jyotsna) of Tampa; her six grandchildren, Dr. Vishal Patel (Raakhee), Dr. Ajanta Patel (Tejus), Dr. Vijal Patel (Raisa), Dr. Anuj Patel (Ashley), Dr. Delaura Patel (Nirav), and Dr. Aakash Patel (Pooja); and extended family and friends.
Manjuba was born November 28, 1934, in Uganda. She lived a happy life in London, England; Tampa, Florida; and 11 years in Gadsden, Alabama.
Beloved Manjuba passed away at Gadsden Health and Rehabilitation.
The family extends sincere gratitude to the staff at Gadsden Health and Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Perry, Shirley Handford and all her caretakers.
A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 2 at Morgan Funeral Home in consideration for the health and safety of our friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Humane Society or your favorite charity.
Om Shanti.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved