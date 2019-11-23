Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcelene Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcelene Jones Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcelene Jones Lee Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Village Chapel for Marcelene Jones Lee, 84, Gadsden, who died at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Rev. Alan Ragan will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Marcelene was born and raised in Etowah County. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved feeding and watching her hummingbirds.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Etoyle and Lando Jones; husband, Tommy E. Lee; son, Emory Lee; granddaughters, Holly and Tracy Lee; and sister, Carmalee Gray.
She is survived by her daughters, Glenda (Jack) Champion, Patricia (Edward) Kitchens, Sandra (John) Finch, and Marsha (Evan) Bearden; grandchildren, Nicole (Zack) Betz, Curt Champion, Jeremy Kitchens, Brianna (Chance) Duncan, and Savannah and Owen Bearden; great-grandchildren, Austin Battles, Kyler (Kayla) Ballenger, Jessica Battles, and Abby and Hayden Champion; great-great-grandchildren, E.J. Kilgro and Ariana Rayne Connell; brother, Norman (Betty) Jones; and nieces, Pat Nance, Doris Nelson, and Michelle Pacey.
Pallbearers will be Kyler Ballenger, Cole Ballenger, Hayden Champion, Curt Champion, Abby Champion, Chance Duncan, Owen Bearden, Evan Bearden, Jeremy Kitchens, and Jack Champion.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcelene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -