Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Village Chapel for Marcelene Jones Lee, 84, Gadsden, who died at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Rev. Alan Ragan will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Marcelene was born and raised in Etowah County. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved feeding and watching her hummingbirds.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Etoyle and Lando Jones; husband, Tommy E. Lee; son, Emory Lee; granddaughters, Holly and Tracy Lee; and sister, Carmalee Gray.
She is survived by her daughters, Glenda (Jack) Champion, Patricia (Edward) Kitchens, Sandra (John) Finch, and Marsha (Evan) Bearden; grandchildren, Nicole (Zack) Betz, Curt Champion, Jeremy Kitchens, Brianna (Chance) Duncan, and Savannah and Owen Bearden; great-grandchildren, Austin Battles, Kyler (Kayla) Ballenger, Jessica Battles, and Abby and Hayden Champion; great-great-grandchildren, E.J. Kilgro and Ariana Rayne Connell; brother, Norman (Betty) Jones; and nieces, Pat Nance, Doris Nelson, and Michelle Pacey.
Pallbearers will be Kyler Ballenger, Cole Ballenger, Hayden Champion, Curt Champion, Abby Champion, Chance Duncan, Owen Bearden, Evan Bearden, Jeremy Kitchens, and Jack Champion.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 23, 2019