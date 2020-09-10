1/
Marcia Gail Dobbs Pentecost
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, Southside, for Marcia Gail Dobbs Pentecost, 71, of Southside, who died Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Rev. Ellis McDill will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bernice Dobbs.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Pentecost; sons, Tom (Sara) Ivey and Scott (Lauryn) Ivey; stepchildren, Terry (Denise) Pentecost and Michelle (Keith) Kidd; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert (Judy) Dobbs and Ann Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Special thanks to Dr. Barry McCleney and Dr. James Trimm.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
