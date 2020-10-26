1/1
Marcus James Rider
Hokes Bluff - Mr. Marcus James Rider, age 66, of Hokes Bluff passed away on October 23, 2020.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents: Cloyse and Sharilyn Rider; daughter: Julie Ann Rider; grandchildren: Jay Cushen, Jayla Hunter, DeMarcus Macon, Dominique Macon, and Danielle Macon; brother: Brett Rider; sister: Lisa Latta; nephews: Justin Rider and Matthew Latta; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Marc was born September 7, 1954 in Warsaw Ind. He attended school in Indiana. Graduated from Columbia City High School. Later he moved to Cherokee County. He was a resident of Hokes Bluff since 1978. His entire working life was driving trucks. His hobbies were fishing and cooking out on the grill by his Margaritaville. He took great pride in his grandchildren whom he loved very much.
There will be no visitation or memorial services.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
