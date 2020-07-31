God's Best Mimi, Margaret Blakley, is now sitting with her Savior, as of July 29, 2020.

Margaret was born on February 9, 1929, in Gallant. She graduated from Etowah High School in 1957. Margaret worked at Oden Piano before becoming the office manager for Dr. Michael McIntyre for many years. She also enjoyed being a Mary Kay Consultant. Margaret faithfully served for many years as a member of the Woman's Club. Margaret's greatest gift was being an incredible pianist and organist. Over the years, she played with several quartets, at churches, and most recently at Regency Pointe for the residents.

Nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren, Blakley and Wil. She was always there for them, which showed how much love she had for them. Mimi was a diehard Atlanta Braves fan. In fact, during these last difficult days, she was able to watch the Braves, now that their season began.

Margaret had recently moved to Auburn to be with her family. She enjoyed attending Auburn's basketball games and plays at the Gogue theater. She also was the driving force behind some intense Rook games and left a legacy for her grandkids, teaching them how to play.

Mimi is survived by her loving devoted daughter, Donna, and her husband, Hank Appleton; her prize grandchildren, Blakley and Wil; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Marie McClendon; sister-in-law, Dale McClendon. Mimi's husband, Eldon; her father and mother; and many friends were waiting on her in Heaven!

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Gallant, AL.

Mimi was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend. She was a simple person; she focused on "what was important – God, her family, and serving God with her piano talent." Father God, blessed be Your Name and thank You for the time we were allowed to enjoy Your servant. Amen.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Kindred Hospice and all the friends who have lifted us up in prayer. All of the cards Margaret received meant a lot to her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bethlehem Baptist Church of Gallant.

Collier-Butler Funeral Home and Cremation Services directing.

