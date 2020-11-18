1/1
Margaret Cashio
Arab, AL - Margaret Jo Cashio, age 93, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Arab, Alabama.
Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery in East Gadsden, Alabama on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. This will be a graveside service only and the family asks that everyone wear a mask and social distance.
Jo is survived by her two sons, Mike Cashio(Melanie) of Pineville North Carolina and David Cashio(Tammy) of Arab Alabama, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her two sisters-in-law, Martha Kruse and Angel Cashio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Cashio Sr., her parents James Herman and Naomi House, and her brother James Herman House Jr.
She was a member of East Gadsden Baptist Church for over sixty five years and loved her church family. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper and office manager in Gadsden Alabama. She spent the last several years living in Arab, Alabama. She loved family gatherings and watching University of Alabama football with her family.
Special thanks to the staff of Barfield Health Care, Shepard's Cove Hospice, and Shonna Heatherly, who has been her caregiver for the past year and was very special to her and our family.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
