Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Church On The Rock
Alabama City, AL
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Church On The Rock
Alabama City, AL
Margaret E. Sparks Obituary
Funeral services for Margaret E. Sparks, 90, of Gadsden, who passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, will be 4 p.m. today at Church On The Rock, Alabama City. Bishop J. Stanley Davidson, Michael Thomas and Adam Maddox will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens, Rainbow City. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Margaret was the wife of Rev. Vaughn R. Sparks, founder of 1st United Pentecostal Church of Gadsden. She loved to bird watch, work word find puzzles and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Vaughn R. Sparks; brother, Vernon R. Summerville; mother, Rita M. Summerville and father, Claude Summerville.
She is survived by her son, Jerry (Donna) Sparks; daughters: Brenda (Louis) Epperson, Rita J. Crabtree, Margaret (Al) Oyler, D. Patricia Teague "Pinkie", Shelia Franklin, all of Gadsden and Paul R. (Darlene) Sparks of Greer, South Carolina; 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren, and special friend Brenda Borders.
Pallbearers will be Jerry D. Sparks, Steven Sparks, Michael Taylor, Randy Harbin, Cody Harbin, Austin Woods, Dennes Hollaway and Brandon Teague. Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. Olajide M. Akinsanya.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice care.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to time of service Monday at the church.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 9, 2019
