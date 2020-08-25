Margaret Elizabeth Tidwell Kimbril, 91, of Gadsden, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Chad Robertson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Kimbril was born in Crudup, AL, on February 21, 1929, to the late Rev. John Daniel Tidwell and Pairlee Pruitt Tidwell. She began work at Dwight Cotton Mill at the age of 15, after the passing of her father, in order to support her mother during the war. Margaret also worked for Millbrook Bread, and later owned and operated her own clothing store in Alabama City until she retired. She was a member of West End Baptist Church. Mrs. Kimbril was a pillar of strength for her family, had an unwavering faith in God, and knew throughout her life that God was preparing a place for her in Heaven. She had a servant's heart and loved like Jesus, opening her heart and home to so many. She shared her faith and love of Jesus with many young people who thought of her as a mentor. She persevered through adversities with strength, grace, and forgiveness. Her loving example impacted all those who knew and loved her, most of whom called her Mama Bear or Granny.

Her favorite pastimes were country dancing, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and watching the Auburn Tigers. Margaret was also the biggest fan of the late Elvis Presley.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Amos Ray Kimbril; son, Donald Ray Kimbril; sisters, Mary Adams and Odell Whitt; brothers, Homer Tidwell, R.E., and Wilmer Keener; son-in-law, Mike Elkins; and chosen sons, Joe Roberson and Butch Tidwell.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Elkins; son, Alan (Kathy) Kimbril; daughter-in-law, Shirley Kimbril; grandchildren, Courtney (Joey) Little, Michelle (Jason) Thomason, Andrew Kimbril, Matthew Kimbril, and Cody Ray Kimbril; great-grandchildren, Bailee Kimbril, and Taylor and Brayden Little; chosen sister and cousin, Sue Gunter; adopted daughter, Ruth Mims; chosen daughters, Darlene Reeves and Renee Kemp; chosen son, Rick Kemp; chosen granddaughter, Veronica (Allen) Horton; chosen great-grandchildren, Allen and Decedric Horton; special friend and caregiver, Theresa Elkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Rebecca Byrd; the staff at Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, especially Nicole McCarver and Kendra Taylor; and Kindred Home Health for their loving care.

The family will accept friends from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to your church or favorite charity.

