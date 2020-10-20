Margaret Faulkner Stevens, 83, of Rainbow City, passed away October 16, 2020. Funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

Margaret was always a hardworking woman. She retired from Rainbow Food Mark and was the former owner of Stevens Grocery.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel L. Stevens.

She is survived by her son, Brad (Tracy G.) Stevens; daughter, Carol Knight; grandchildren, Brooklyn Stevens and Tyler (Holli) Knight; and special niece, Millie Wyskida.

Pallbearers will be Alan Wyskida, Dennis Faulkner, Tony Faulkner, Stephen Johnson, Scott Mayo and Tyler Knight.

Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the comfort and prayers.

