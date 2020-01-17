Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
Margaret Frances Bright Lawrence

Margaret Frances Bright Lawrence Obituary
Margaret Frances Bright Lawrence, 96, formerly of Gadsden, died on January 6, 2020, in Austin, Texas, where she had moved in 2014 to be closer to her son, Baxter, and his family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Louie and Iva Bright; her husband of 50 years, Leland; and her son, Rusty.
She is survived by her son, Baxter Lawrence (Tim Alderman), Austin, Texas; grandson, Andrew Lawrence (Christine), Attalla; granddaughter, Megan Creel (Jimmy), Glencoe; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jillian, William, Cameron, Savannah, Brittany, Harley and Jimmy Jr.; brother, Bobby Bright, Glencoe; nephew, David Bright (Dena), Punta Gorda, Florida; and niece, Deana Scholar (Kenneth), Attalla.
Her granddaughter, Rev. Margaret Alderman of Austin, Texas, will be conducting the service at Collier-Butler at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, with visitation from 10 to 11 preceding the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 17, 2020
