Margaret Fuhrman Thompson, 90, of Southside, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Lauil Thompson will officiate. A private burial will be held at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Thompson was born in and resided in Southside. She was a 1947 graduate of Southside High School. She was a lifelong member of Southside Baptist Church, and a member of the Rebekah Sunday School Class, where she served on the card ministry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Durwood L. Thompson; parents, James David "Buck" Fuhrman and Ethel Mary Weems Fuhrman; brothers, Robert Frank Fuhrman and James David "Jim" Fuhrman Jr.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her daughter, Donna (David) Coshatt; son, Scott (Stefanie) Thompson; grandchildren, Megan (Scott) Sasser, John Coshatt, Jacob (Anna Davis) Coshatt, Sawyer Cobb and Brendan Thompson; great-grandson, Caden Sasser; chosen sister, Brownie Broughton.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church Homebound Ministry.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Oak Landing and Staff, and her most loving caregivers, Sheila Hodges, Rachel Vaughn, Karla Bellew, Kelly Brusaw, Kristy Williams, Lori Maceri and Jodie Bleas.
The family will accept friends for visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, prior to the service.
