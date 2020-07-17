Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at Samuels Chapel for Margaret Keener Payne, 90, of Altoona, who died on July 13, 2020. Freddy Keener and Andrew Mikkelsen will officiate. Burial to be held in the adjoining cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Margaret Keener Payne, also known to everyone as "Aunt Margaret," went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 13, 2020. Margaret was a member of Samuels Chapel Church, where she served as treasurer, and was a special friend of Walnut Grove Church of God. She enjoyed her career in banking, where she spent most of it at First Federal Savings and Loan/Southern Bank Company. She was tremendously generous and an endless giver.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Stewart; her husband, Fred "Foozy" Payne; and many siblings.

She is survived by her niece and daughter of the heart, Lisa (Tim) Hutchens of Gallant; great-nephew and grandson of the heart, Jason Hutchens of Altoona; great-niece and granddaughter of the heart, Julie Hutchens of Gallant; niece and daughter of the heart, Pat (John) Dotson of Anderson, South Carolina; and many special great-nieces and nephews; as well as special family, Regina Payne of Altoona, Sarah (Andrew) Mikkelsen and family of Altoona, and Terry (Ernie) Battles of Altoona.

Pallbearers will be Ernie Battles, Ronnie Battles, Perry Gibbs, Danny Payne, Joel Pruett and Steve Stancil.

Special thanks to Altoona Health and Rehab and Gadsden Regional Emergency Department, especially Larry Dudley.

The family will accept visitors from noon until time of service at Samuels Chapel.

