Margaret Lou Drenner, 82, of Gadsden, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The family will celebrate her life with a private graveside service. Bill Garner will officiate. Burial will be at Ft. McClellan Post Cemetery, Ft. McClellan, Alabama. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mrs. Drenner was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Drenner; and her son, Ronald L. Drenner.
She is survived by her daughters, Nora Drenner and Pam (Todd) Boozer; sons, Barry Drenner, Jeff (Karen) Drenner and Craig Drenner; sisters, Shirley Clower, Leita Workman and Marilyn Perry; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Holloway, Josh (Alicia) Dunaway, Tyler (Haley) Boozer, Kyle Boozer, Trinity Drenner, Brooke Parrent, Ryan Drenner, Rachel England, Seth and Cameron Drenner; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Abbygail Holloway, Phoenix and Kingston Dunaway, Raegan, Reed and Riley Drenner, and Kate and Jack England; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Etowah Baptist Missions Center, P.O. Drawer L, Gadsden, AL 35904.
The family would like to express their special thanks to the nursing staff of MICU, SICU and 8th floor of Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 16, 2020