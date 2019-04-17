|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Village Chapel for Margaret Riley, 69, Attalla, who died Monday, April 15, 2019. Burial will follow at Cave Springs Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret was a 1968 graduate of Etowah High School. She was a longtime member of Cave Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis A. Riley and Carrie Louise (Wren) Riley; brother, James Duyck; and grandparents, Robert and Kate Wren.
She is survived by her sister, Mary C. Davis; niece, Stacy Hughes; nephews, James G. Duyck and Timothy Duyck; great-nephew, Johnny Hughes; great-nieces, Rebecca Hughes, Jessica, Rachel and Shelby Duyck; great-great-niece, Cindy Wells; and special friends, Judy and Marie Gill.
Special thanks to the staff of Gadsden Health and Rehab and also Trussville Health and Rehab.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 17, 2019