|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Margaret Rogers Sharp, 95, of Gadsden, who passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mrs. Sharp was born August 28, 1923, in Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Tennessee. In her early days, she attended the Presbyterian School in North Carolina. She later moved to Gadsden, AL, after her parents deceased to live with her cousins Myrtle and Jess Johnson, and graduated from Gadsden High School. Following graduation, she began her career at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., which spanned 45 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gadsden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee "Bud" Sharp Jr.; parents, Walter Harrison and Beulah Gentry Rogers; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Sharp Sr.; sisters-in-law, Marvin (Rebecca) McClusky, Guy (Sara) Quinn, Lamar (Mara) Nabors and Robert (Mackey) Adams.
She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to Barbie Lewis, caregiver and dear friend, Southern Care Hospice, and Dr. Iyer.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 8, 2019