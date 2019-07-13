Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margeret Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margeret 'Boots' Cunningham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margeret 'Boots' Cunningham Obituary
Margeret "Boots" Cunningham, 82, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away July 11, 2019. She was born on Oct. 6, 1936, in Birmingham. Boots loved her trips to the casino, enjoying gambling and playing games like Bridge and Bunco. She was also a very active member of All Saints Episcopal Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernhard and Margeret Herzberg; husband, Donald C. Cunningham and brother Louis Herzberg.
She is survived by son, Donald "Ford" (Darlene) Cunningham; daughter, Margie (Tom) Hand; grandchildren, Alexis Cunningham, Taylor Cunningham and Ethan Yugovich and many more extended family and friends.
Her service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 11 a.m., with visiting beginning at 10 a.m., at All Saints Episcopal Church, 5101 Johnstown Road, New Albany, Ohio. Donations may be made to All Saints Church at the above address or to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.