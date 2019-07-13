|
|
Margeret "Boots" Cunningham, 82, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away July 11, 2019. She was born on Oct. 6, 1936, in Birmingham. Boots loved her trips to the casino, enjoying gambling and playing games like Bridge and Bunco. She was also a very active member of All Saints Episcopal Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernhard and Margeret Herzberg; husband, Donald C. Cunningham and brother Louis Herzberg.
She is survived by son, Donald "Ford" (Darlene) Cunningham; daughter, Margie (Tom) Hand; grandchildren, Alexis Cunningham, Taylor Cunningham and Ethan Yugovich and many more extended family and friends.
Her service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 11 a.m., with visiting beginning at 10 a.m., at All Saints Episcopal Church, 5101 Johnstown Road, New Albany, Ohio. Donations may be made to All Saints Church at the above address or to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 13, 2019