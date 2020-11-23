Margie Anne White
Gadsden - Margie Anne Phillips White, age 82, of Rainbow City, Alabama passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Margie was born August 28, 1938 in Lyerly, Georgia to Robert Allen and Bertie Rickles Phillips. She was a longtime resident of Etowah County and a graduate of Emma Sansom High School. She lived her life for her family and friends, and she devoted so much of her time and energy to being an exceptional caregiver to her children and grandchildren. Mrs. White was known for her kindness and generosity. She loved her family deeply, finding great joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Rainbow City First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and praised the Lord. Mrs. White was an active member of Rainbow City Senior Club and a hospice volunteer until her health would not allow. She was an avid reader and loved to travel with friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her dearly.
Mrs. White is survived by her son Robert Lance White, her daughter Lisa Salter (husband Jeff) McWIlliams, Son Wilson Jay (Wife Kim) White, and son Michael Lynn (wife Angie) White. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Jason (Wife Misty) White, Graye Salter, Cade White, Presley White, and Julianne White; 3 great grandchildren, Sabrina White, Anakin White, and Hunter White; and her great-great granddaughter Audrey Faire Strickland, as well as a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Wilson Gray "Whizzer" White.
There will be a funeral service at 10 AM Friday November 27, 2020 at Collier Butler Chapel. There will be no public visitation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com
for the White family.