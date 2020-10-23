1/
Marian Coker Dobbins
Marian Coker Dobbins
Collinsville - April 7, 1923 - Oct. 22, 2020
Ms. Dobbins was a Beautiful, Dignified and Sweet Lady. Ms. Dobbins died at Collinsville Health and Rehab on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020.
SURVIVORS: Daughters: Sandra (Sam) Porter, Susan (Stanley) Griggs; Grandchildren: Lisa Clark, Shannon Griggs, Charlie Porter, Luke Griggs; Great-Grandchildren: Dillion J. Porter, Lexi Griggs, Andrew Clark, Gracie Griggs, Brenlie Griggs, Ava Griggs, Chloe Clark, Abigail Porter, Savannah Porter, Grant Griggs,, Max Dobbins Griggs, Jace Barkley; Great-Great-Grandchildren: Benson Porter, Aubrynn Porter.
The Family will receive Friends at the Collinsville Cemetery Pavilion Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Collinsville First United Methodist Basement Fund.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Collinsville Cemetery, 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. MINISTER: Pastor Carol Gullatt; MCASKET BEARERS: Grandsons and Great-Grandsons. Collinsville Funeral Home directing. ALL STATE MANDATED COVID-19. PRECAUTIONS ARE TO BE OBEYED AT ALL TIMES. MASK ARE REQUIRED.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Collinsville Funeral Home
PO Drawer R
Collinsville, AL 35961
(256) 524-2131
