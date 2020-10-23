Marian Coker Dobbins

Collinsville - April 7, 1923 - Oct. 22, 2020

Ms. Dobbins was a Beautiful, Dignified and Sweet Lady. Ms. Dobbins died at Collinsville Health and Rehab on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020.

SURVIVORS: Daughters: Sandra (Sam) Porter, Susan (Stanley) Griggs; Grandchildren: Lisa Clark, Shannon Griggs, Charlie Porter, Luke Griggs; Great-Grandchildren: Dillion J. Porter, Lexi Griggs, Andrew Clark, Gracie Griggs, Brenlie Griggs, Ava Griggs, Chloe Clark, Abigail Porter, Savannah Porter, Grant Griggs,, Max Dobbins Griggs, Jace Barkley; Great-Great-Grandchildren: Benson Porter, Aubrynn Porter.

The Family will receive Friends at the Collinsville Cemetery Pavilion Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Collinsville First United Methodist Basement Fund.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Collinsville Cemetery, 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. MINISTER: Pastor Carol Gullatt; MCASKET BEARERS: Grandsons and Great-Grandsons. Collinsville Funeral Home directing. ALL STATE MANDATED COVID-19. PRECAUTIONS ARE TO BE OBEYED AT ALL TIMES. MASK ARE REQUIRED.



