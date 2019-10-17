|
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. October 18, 2019, for Marie Brittain, 92, of Glencoe, who passed away on October 14, 2019. Dr. Craig Carlisle will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Brittain is survived by her sons, Larry (Beckey) Brittain and Mike (Diane) Brittain; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Ada Jackson; husbands, W.C. Brittain, Dolan Gramling; and sisters, Sue (Billy) Youree and Wilma (William) Simpson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 12th Street Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Gadsden, and Church of the Highlands Gadsden.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Brittain, Jason Brittain, Jim Brittain, Blake Brittain, Jeremy Brittain and Adam Lewis.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and the staff at Meadowood Retirement Village.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 17, 2019