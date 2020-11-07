Marie Haygood
Gadsden - Marie Carolyne Haygood, age 81, of Rainbow City, Alabama passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Marie was born December 6, 1938.
Visitation for Marie will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Collier Butler Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens, Rainbow City, Alabama. Charles Taylor will officiate. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Marie was preceded in death by parents James Robert and Hazel Carolyne Haygood; sister Leah Haygood Ames.
She is survived by cousin Sybil Jones and cousin Beth Kimball, as well as numerous cousins in Georgia.
Marie was a native of Linwood, Georgia and moved to Gadsden as a young teenager. She was a graduate of Gadsden High School, University of Alabama, and received her Masters' Degree from Jacksonville State University. She spent several years teaching school, then became an insurance executive assistant with New York Life, and church secretary. She loved her Lord and served Him in many ways at Twelfth Street Baptist Church; such as Sunday school teacher, choir member, WMU leader, member of Senior Adults, helped with Taste of Hope, through local Mission programs, and Mission Trips.
The Haygood family lived in Huntsville for several years and had returned to Gadsden after retirement.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Twelfth Street Baptist Church; 800 Grand Avenue, Rainbow City, AL 35906.
