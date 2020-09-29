With heartfelt sympathy we announce the passing of Mrs. Marie J. Cylar, who transitioned on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the age of 77.
Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service with Elder William McKinney presiding. Interment will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
