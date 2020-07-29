Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Village Chapel for Marie Mixon Wilkins, who died July 22, 2020. Pastor Tommy Marshall and Pastor Don Arnold will officiate. Burial will follow at Williams-Southside Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Wilkins was born February 26, 1943, in Anniston, Alabama. Marie loved her husband, Jerome Wilkins, of 47 years. Marie loved animals, and she rescued hundreds. Her love for cats and her dog was known by everyone who knew her. Marie fed many generations of birds and hummingbirds. They knew they were always welcome to food at her house. She absolutely loved her family! She loved to shop and get her nails done. Marie was a retired dental hygienist and caregiver for her parents.

She was preceded in death by her father, Amos Mixon; mother, Juanita Mixon; and brother, Terry (Judy) Mixon.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome Wilkins; daughter, Patti (Tommy) Marshall; granddaughter, Tara (Terry) Workman; and great-grandchildren, Braelyn and Tyce Workman. Also, she is survived by her loving sister, Diane Reynolds.

Marie was a faithful member of The Tabernacle Church and loved to pray for others at the altar. Her heart was to help people with troubles of any kind.

Pallbearers will be Art Turner, Tony Nunn, Herbert Buice, Dan Mattox, Jon Wade and Larry Vernon.

Special recognition to Heather Minton and Teri York at Gadsden Regional.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Tabernacle Church.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Thursday.

