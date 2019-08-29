Home

Services
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Kyuka Baptist Church
Marilyn Bishop


1949 - 2019
Marilyn Bishop Obituary
Marilyn Bishop, 69, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
Her Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at Kyuka Baptist Church with burial to follow at Kyuka Cemetery. Rev. Jeremy Burns, Rev. Bruce Campbell and Herman McMurtrey officiating.
Pallbearers will be Michael Bishop, Autry Burns, Ronald Bishop, David Campbell, Gary Campbell, Bruce McMurtrey and Randy Stephens.
Mrs. Bishop is survived by her husband, Gary Bishop; son, Shane Bishop (Karen); grandchildren, Scotty Bishop, Britney Carter (Adam), Peyton Bishop; great-grandchildren, Jayden Vaughn, Cason Carter; sister, Linda Hayes (Thomas); brothers, Danny Underwood (Rose), Randy Underwood (Patricia).
She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Bishop; parents, Ralph and Pauline Underwood.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 29, 2019
