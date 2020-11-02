Mother Marilyn D. Cook

Mother Marilyn D. Cook Passed away Thursday, October 29,2020 Mother Cook Leaves to cherish her memories LaKrishia (Michael) Williamson, Julius (Abril) Cook, Jr., Sharrissa Cook and Kendric (Katie) Cook; grandchildren; Dre'Shan ShaMar Cook, Nylah Elizabeth Cook, Karys Eliana Faith Williamson; mother Mrs. Katherine Bothwell; sisters: Yolanda (Darren) Cook, Karen (Kenny) Burkes, Charlotte Stoudemire; seven brothers Billy (Chrestel) Looney, Anthony (Brenda) Looney, Maurice (Deanne) Bothwell, Marvin Bothwell, Arthur Dan Mostella, Timothy Cook, Stanley (Jean) Cook; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends and adopted children.

Public Viewing and visitation will be 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Overcoming Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ 576 Peaceful Valley Rd Ashville, AL 35953 Celebration of life Services will be 12 Noon Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Overcoming Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ 576 Peaceful Valley Rd Ashville, AL 35953 With burial in the Ashville City Cemetery Elder Julius V. Cook, Jr. Officiating.

Arrangments under the direction of: West Gadsden Funeral Home, INC. 256-549-0004



