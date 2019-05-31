Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Marilyn Holloway Obituary
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Crestwood Cemetery for Marilyn Holloway, age 68, of Southside, who passed away on May 29, 2019. Rev. Robert Foster and Rev. Stanley Naylor will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Ms. Holloway was a member of First United Methodist Church Gadsden and was a loving mother and grandmother to two sons, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was an X-ray technician and owned and operated a medical billing company.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Margaret Martin; her sister, Theresa Martin; and her brother, Gaylon Martin.
Ms. Holloway is survived by her two sons, Dan (Carol) Holloway and Joseph (Jennifer) Holloway; grandchildren, Codey Holloway, Chris Holloway, Bailey Deberry, Eddiette Browning, Caleb Holloway and Joshua Holloway; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Holloway, Austin Holloway, Chrysanthemum Powell and Zaria Browning; and brother, Randall Martin.
Pallbearers will be Codey (Valencia) Holloway, Chris (Stephanie) Holloway, Bailey Deberry, Caleb Holloway, Joshua Holloway, David Murray and Tony Dupree.
Special thanks to daughters-in-law Carol Holloway and Jennifer Holloway; hospice nurses Kim Breakefield and Tonya Solomon; special family friend Theresa Shephard; and granddaughter, Eddiette Browning.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2019
