Graveside service for Mr. Marion Thomas "Bull" Smith, 84, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery with the members of the Hokes Bluff Masonic Lodge #470 officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1:30 at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arbadella Johnson Smith; his parents, James Euell Smith and Mary Mazie Walker Smith; brothers, Chessie Smith, Willie Ross Smith, Robert Smith, Euell Smith Jr., Benny Smith; sisters, Helen Moore, Inez Smith, Martha Lou Greene, and Cecil Brown.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Deborah Moseley (Jack), Paula Sambogna, David Smith (Tanya); grandchildren, Marion Risa Pippin, Erin Leigh Boyd, Jesse Thomas Smith; great-grandchildren, Nichalas Shane San Souci and Aviana Rose San Souci.
Mr. Smith worked in the Etowah County Engineering Deparment for 35 years. Mr. Smith also served as Etowah County Commissioner of District 1 for 12 years. He was a member of the Hokes Bluff Masonic Lodge #470. He loved bluegrass music and was a professional musician. He played the fiddle since he was 5 years old and he played with lots of different groups throughout his life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be missed dearly.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Smith's family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 23, 2019