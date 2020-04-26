|
|
1923 – 2020
Marjorie C. Pierce (Margie) passed away in California on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was 97.
Marjorie enjoyed playing cards and bingo right up until the end. In Gadsden, she loved to play cards and bingo at the Senior Center, with her friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Leon Pierce; and three brothers.
She is survived by two sons, Patrick Abbarno of San Jacinto, California and David Grayson of Spanish Fort, Alabama; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and a nephew.
Marjorie has been interred at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden.
Miller-Jones Mortuary, Hemet, California, handled the preparations for Marjorie's final journey to her resting place in the town she loved.
If you would like to leave a sentiment or a memory you had with Margie to the family, you may do so at www.miller-jones.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2020