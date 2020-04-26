Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Jones Mortuary
1501 West Florida Avenue
Hemet, CA 92543
(951) 658-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie C. Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie C. Pierce Obituary
1923 – 2020
Marjorie C. Pierce (Margie) passed away in California on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was 97.
Marjorie enjoyed playing cards and bingo right up until the end. In Gadsden, she loved to play cards and bingo at the Senior Center, with her friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Leon Pierce; and three brothers.
She is survived by two sons, Patrick Abbarno of San Jacinto, California and David Grayson of Spanish Fort, Alabama; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and a nephew.
Marjorie has been interred at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden.
Miller-Jones Mortuary, Hemet, California, handled the preparations for Marjorie's final journey to her resting place in the town she loved.
If you would like to leave a sentiment or a memory you had with Margie to the family, you may do so at www.miller-jones.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Jones Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -