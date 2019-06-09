|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel for Marjorie Gail Redden, 64, of Gadsden, who went to be with the Lord Friday, June 7, 2019. Rev. John Moore will officiate with burial to follow in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Gail was born and raised in Gadsden. She graduated from Gadsden High School, where she excelled as a drummer in the Tiger Marching Band. She continued to share her talent playing drums at church and several local bands.
Gail worked in manufacturing and at Goodyear before returning to school to become an LPN. She utilized that gift as a charge nurse at Boaz Health Care until health issues forced her to retire. She loved God, family, her pets and Crimson Tide. All remember her for her big heart, gentle spirit and total devotion to her spouse: Tina Hines Redden.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margie Nails Redden; father, Leon Redden; loving grandparents; aunt, Lois Brown; uncle, Charles Nails; and mother-in-law, Jean Hines.
Survivors include her spouse, Tina Hines Redden; daughters, Alecia Dixon and Jessica Dixon; grandchildren, Nicholas Estep, Aluryonna "LaLa" Estep, Machia "Toot Toot" Estep, Hiedi Dixon, Annabella "Bella" Hurst and Amelianna "MiMi" Hurst; aunt, Sterleen Nails; uncle, Lee Brown; cousin, Bobby (Becky) Garrett; best friend and partner in crime, Michael "Doc" Blackmon; and a multitude of dear friends.
Pallbearers will be Alecia Dixon, Jacob Sims, Jessica Dixon, Matt Adair, Diego Pacheco, Crystal Calvert, Michael "Doc" Blackmon and Donna Bruce.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family extends special thanks to Doc Blackmon and Kathy West.
Visitation will be at Collier-Butler Funeral Home Monday from 5 until 8 p.m.
Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 9, 2019