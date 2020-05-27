|
|
God's faithful servant Marjorie "Marge" Jean McClendon went to her Heavenly home on May 25, 2020, at the age of 94. She passed peacefully in her sleep at her home surrounded by family.
Marge was born on April 8, 1926, in Kansas City, Kansas. As a teenager, she attended and graduated from Central Bible Institute in Springfield, MO. In 1948, she moved to Alabama as a newlywed, and upon her arrival here, she took a teaching position at a small country school in Marshall County. She worked for the Attalla school system from 1955 until 1972; she then taught at Coosa Christian School from 1972 until her retirement from full-time teaching in 1987. In 1973, she decided to further her education by attending JSU, where she graduated in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She taught part time at Gadsden Christian School as a reading teacher and tutor from 1987 until 1992.
Along with teaching school, Marge also served as a beloved Sunday School Teacher at The Tabernacle for many years until she taught her final class in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LD McClendon; mother, Pearl Bartley; and sister, Edith Beebe.
She is survived by her daughter, Deedra McCreless; her grandchildren, Jeff (Amanda) Mathis and Kaci Mathis; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Davis, Braxton Davis and Elisha Mathis; special friends, Patricia Bartlett and Shirley. She also loved many others who she considered chosen family.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Mathis, Braxton Davis, Steve Mathis, Lance Reaves, Paul Roberts, Mike Garigues, Jeff Norton, Josh Rakestraw and Alyssa Davis.
The family requests no flowers, only green plants; or you may make a donation to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library reading program for children.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 at Crestwood Funeral Home. Rev. James Wallace and Rev. Jeff Mathis will be officiating. The family will receive visitors from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 27, 2020