Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Memorial Baptist Church
2125 Ewing Ave
Gadsden, AL 35901
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
James Memorial Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
James Memorial Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Perry Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Perry Hall Obituary
A memorial service for Marjorie Perry Hall, 89, of North Gadsden, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at James Memorial Baptist Church with visitation 9-11 a.m. Marjorie was the wife of Joe T. Hall for 70 years, and mother of Terry Hall, Thoma Schooling, Susan Michalik and Tim Hall. She was the grandmother of eight and great grandmother of five.
Marjorie was the devoted pianist and organist of James Memorial for 74 years and played for innumerable weddings, funerals and graduations in the community. She enjoyed teaching piano to hundreds of students in her lifetime.
She was loved by her family and many friends and will be greatly missed. She may have lost her battle with cancer, but she gained her reward in Heaven.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.