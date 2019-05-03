|
|
A memorial service for Marjorie Perry Hall, 89, of North Gadsden, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at James Memorial Baptist Church with visitation 9-11 a.m. Marjorie was the wife of Joe T. Hall for 70 years, and mother of Terry Hall, Thoma Schooling, Susan Michalik and Tim Hall. She was the grandmother of eight and great grandmother of five.
Marjorie was the devoted pianist and organist of James Memorial for 74 years and played for innumerable weddings, funerals and graduations in the community. She enjoyed teaching piano to hundreds of students in her lifetime.
She was loved by her family and many friends and will be greatly missed. She may have lost her battle with cancer, but she gained her reward in Heaven.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 3, 2019