Celebration of Life service for Mr. Mark A. Garrard, 53, of Glencoe, will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Garrard passed away at home on August 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Peggy Garrard; and brother, Keith Garrard.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Patricia Jenkins Garrard; children, Sherrie (Leon) Rector and Susan Garrard; grandsons, Dylan and Kaleb Rector; brothers, Dale (Susan) Garrard, Stacey (Glenda) Garrard, Mike (Janet) Garrard, Darryl (Debbie) Garrard, Tommie (Angela) Garrard; sister, Sharon Knight; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mark had many close friends whom he considered family. Thank you to all of you; you meant more to Mark than you will ever know.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Special thank you to Encompass Hospice and to Drew Allen, hospice nurse, who has been an angel to our family during this difficult time.
