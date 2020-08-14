1/
Mark A. Garrard
{ "" }
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Mark A. Garrard, 53, of Glencoe, will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Garrard passed away at home on August 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Peggy Garrard; and brother, Keith Garrard.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Patricia Jenkins Garrard; children, Sherrie (Leon) Rector and Susan Garrard; grandsons, Dylan and Kaleb Rector; brothers, Dale (Susan) Garrard, Stacey (Glenda) Garrard, Mike (Janet) Garrard, Darryl (Debbie) Garrard, Tommie (Angela) Garrard; sister, Sharon Knight; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mark had many close friends whom he considered family. Thank you to all of you; you meant more to Mark than you will ever know.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Special thank you to Encompass Hospice and to Drew Allen, hospice nurse, who has been an angel to our family during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
