Mark A. Poovey

Gadsden - Mark A. Poovey, 50, of Gadsden, passed away at his home. Celebration of Life will be November 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Centre, AL at 1:00 pm.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 2118 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904, (256) 549-0004



