Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Crestwood Chapel

Mark Anthony Jerrolds

Mark Anthony Jerrolds Obituary
Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Mark Anthony Jerrolds, 44, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday. Pastor Seth Barber will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mark will be remembered as a Christian who dearly loved his family, daughters, grandson and mother. He loved Alabama football and was always cheerful, trying to cheer up others with his goofy antics. He was truly loved and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by grandmother, Beatrice Startley.
He is survived by his mother, Sherrie Crosby; daughters, Taylor (James) Clingan and Emilie and her fiancé, Gabe; grandson, Alex Clingan; uncle, Bill Stewart; grandparents, Billy and Frances Stewart; and many dear friends from Catalyst C.R.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 20, 2020
