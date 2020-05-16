|
Mark Godfrey Swann, 66, of Gadsden, passed away May 13, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by Etowah Memorial Chapel. There will be a family service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gadsden First United Methodist Church in the courtyard with Reverend Sam Hayes officiating.
Mark was born in Gadsden, graduated from Gadsden High School and the University of Alabama with a degree in communication. He was a member of Pi Alpha Phi Fraternity. He served in the Alabama Air National Guard. He grew up playing football and basketball at Eura Brown Elementary School and Disque Junior High. He was on the tennis team at Gadsden High School and attended Gadsden State Community College on a tennis scholarship. He was an avid Alabama fan and followed all sports. After graduating from college, he was an umpire for adult softball. He was in contract sales most of his life. In his early years, he was in the restaurant and bar business, and then later in life when he opened Godfrey's Bar and Grill. He was a member of the Greater Gadsden Home Builders Association, where he received recognition as outstanding associate of the year and the Foster Street Spirit Award. He organized, assisted and conducted the $10,000.00 Cash Giveaway for several years, as well as assisting with GGHBA Golf Tournaments at Guntersville State Park.
Preceding him in death were his father, William A.J. Swann Jr.; his mother, Dorothy Godfrey Swann; and stepson, Tony Hill.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan Miller Swann; daughters, Jennifer Swann and Melanie Scicluna; son-in-law, Rino Scicluna; brothers, Jack (Robin) Swann, Bob Swann; sister-in-law, Sue Swann; nieces, Mollie (Myron) Gargis, Leslie Swann; nephews, Andy Swann, T.J. Swann (Melissa) and Bobby Bedard; great-nieces, Lynley and Maggie Gargis, Kenley and Marley Swann, and Lillie Bedard; aunts, Nancy Bobo and Dot Godfrey; uncle, John Ed Godfrey (Carolyn); and numerous cousins.
Mark had a larger than life personality that touched everyone who knew him and called him friend. Special longtime friends include Andy Hood, Mike and Oeida Roper, Jimmy Walker, Deborah Swafford, Gayla Cochran and Mary Shew. The list of friends is too long to name everyone. More than anything, he loved sitting on the beach and watching sunsets on the Gulf.
Special thanks to Dr. Oluwole Akisanya, his staff, and nurses on 9th floor, CCU, and
SICU at Gadsden Regional Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to . There will be a special celebration of his life at a later time when we can get together with friends and family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 16, 2020