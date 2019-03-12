Home

Mark Patterson
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Mark Patterson


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Patterson Obituary
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel for Mark Patterson, age 58, of Gadsden, Alabama, who passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Rev. Bob Harris will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Survivors include his wife, Kayla Gowens Patterson; sons, Nick (Kim) Patterson and Patrick Patterson; grandchildren, Brielle Patterson and Maze Patterson; sisters, Donna Bone, Karen Patterson, Joan (John) Smith and Penny Witcher; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Patterson family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 12, 2019
