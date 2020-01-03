Home

SNEAD FUNERAL HOME - Snead
170 Richman Drive POB 501
Snead, AL 35952
(205) 466-5151
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
Burial
Following Services
New Emmaus Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Snead, AL
View Map
Marlene Golden Jackson


1938 - 2020
Marlene Golden Jackson Obituary
June 15, 1938 – December 31, 2019
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Snead Funeral Home for Mrs. Marlene Golden Jackson, 81, of Gadsden, AL, who passed away December 31, 2019, from an extended illness. The Reverends Don Graham and Dr. Chris Lamb will officiate, with burial to follow at New Emmaus Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Snead, AL.
Mrs. Jackson was born June 15, 1938, in Altoona, AL, to John and Bertha Golden. She loved cooking, she loved home, she loved her family and she loved God.
She was a graduate of Altoona High School, where she was named Valedictorian and crowned Homecoming Queen. She later went on to work many years in Gadsden, AL, at Holy Name of Jesus/Riverview Regional Medical Center, where she made many close friendships.
Marlene loved being a wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and worked tirelessly cooking for others in need as well as for countless bridal teas, luncheons and funerals in Gadsden, AL. She was a longtime member of Bellevue Baptist Church, where she taught second grade Sunday School for many years and served on various committees. Toward the end of her life, she was a member of Glen Iris Baptist Church in Birmingham, AL.
She was the youngest of seven children and preceded in death by her sisters, Christine Erwin, Mary Phillips, Lois Havens, Marie Matthews; and brother, Howard Golden.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 63 years, Garnett Carraway Jackson; her son, Perry Garnett Jackson (Terre Su Jackson); grandchildren, Riley Carraway Jackson, Chapman Golden Jackson, Addison Britt Jackson and Grantham Cole Jackson, all of Birmingham, AL; sister, Ruth Musick; nieces, Gay Golden Atkinson, Teresa Garrett, Cindy Sanders, Billie Howard, Valerie Walton, Diane Havens, Norma Jean Stephens, Jere Lynn Jenkins; and nephews, Mike Phillips, Tim Phillips, Alan Erwin, Jeff Erwin and Doug Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Alan Erwin, Jeff Erwin, Tim Phillips, John Jenkins, Pete Golden, James Golden and Freddy Golden.
Marlene was loved and will be missed by her family, friends and neighbors. The family is appreciative of her physicians, pastors and caretaker from Affinity Hospice, Rosa Perry.
Visitation will be noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Snead Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church, Gadsden, AL, or Glen Iris Baptist Church, Birmingham, AL.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 3, 2020
