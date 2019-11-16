|
Marshall Loyd Jester, 81, of Southside, Alabama, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Collier-Butler Chapel, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Rev. John Richey will officiate. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directing.
Loyd was born in St. Clair County and was a longtime resident of Etowah County. He had provided for his family by working as Sales Manager for Flowers Baking Company and had retired with 47 years of service. In his younger years, he enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. He was an avid Alabama football fan and Atlanta Braves supporter.
Loyd was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Faye Shortnacy Jester.
Loyd is survived by son, Ricky (Carolyn) Jester; son, Randy (Pam) Jester; son, Mike (Rose) Jester; and daughter, Sandra (Bryan) Clontz; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Albert Clark and Frank Meeks.
Special thanks to Dr. Vicente Torregosa, Dr. G. Patel, the nurses and staff of Riverview Regional Medical Center, Encompass Rehab and Northside Rehab.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 16, 2019