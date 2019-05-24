Home

Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
Martha Anita Hill Thompson Obituary
Oct. 11, 1932-May 21, 2019
Martha Anita Hill Thompson, 86, formerly of Gadsden, passed away May 21, 2019, at Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis, Tennessee.
She is survived by her daughter, Marian and son, Bruce, daughter in law, Dyanna and granddaughter, Gracye.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Kathleen Hill of Birmingham, her husband, Ernest Lamar Thompson (WWII Veteran), two sisters Polly and Billie and brother J.D.
She leaves her brother Tommy Hill (Joyce) of Birmingham. Martha graduated from Jones Valley High School and worked for the Social Security Administration.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Friday May 24, 2019, at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Avenue Extended, Memphis, Tennessee.
Martha will be buried next to her husband in Gadsden.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 24, 2019
