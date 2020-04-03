|
|
Martha Ann Blakley of Gallant, Alabama, aged 80 years old, passed away on March 29, 2020, after a brief illness. The family will have a private graveside service with Reverend Tom Brown officiating; however, a memorial service for Mrs. Blakley will be held at a later date.
She was a longtime resident of Gallant, Alabama, and a member of First Baptist Church of Gallant for nearly 60 years. Throughout her life, she was active in the church, having served as a Sunday School teacher, a leader for Vacation Bible School, a member of WMU, and many other roles. As a member of Gallant Homemakers and Community Leaders, she enjoyed helping others and being involved in community activities.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hoyt Garrison; her mother, Dixie Garrison; her brother, Bobby Garrison; and her husband, Ray Blakley.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Sims, Sheila King (Scott King), and Paula Green (Kiley Green). Her grandchildren are Steven Blakley, Hayley Green, Sabrina Sims and Keisha Sims.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Baptist Church of Gallant's cemetery fund.
Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2020